M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 8.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 8.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 1.3 %
Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
