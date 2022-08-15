M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth $1,797,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.69%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

