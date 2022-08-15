M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in DISH Network by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $3,165,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 389,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,037.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $46.31.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

