M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,107 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $15.25 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

