M&T Bank Corp Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.82 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.