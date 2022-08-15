M&T Bank Corp Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDSN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 41,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 5.7 %

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 22,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $215,110.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,279.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 27,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $270,552.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 22,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $215,110.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,279.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $876,463. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

HDSN opened at $10.31 on Monday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $103.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 84.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

