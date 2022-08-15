M&T Bank Corp Has $474,000 Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 976.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.33) to GBX 2,440 ($29.48) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.

NYSE BHP opened at $55.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.82. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

