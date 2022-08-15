M&T Bank Corp Has $492,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,782,000 after acquiring an additional 166,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,956,000 after purchasing an additional 253,997 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,917,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,504,000 after buying an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.