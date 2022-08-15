M&T Bank Corp Has $495,000 Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CNX Resources by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 758,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 281,107 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71.



CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

