M&T Bank Corp Has $509,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $178,498.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $178,498.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,610 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,826 shares of company stock worth $13,089,848. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $332.43 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.75 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

