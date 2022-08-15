M&T Bank Corp Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1,208.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $7,008,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 9.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4,363.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.1 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 106.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.