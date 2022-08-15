M&T Bank Corp Has $538,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,866,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,373,000 after acquiring an additional 202,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $12,817,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

