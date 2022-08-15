M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

