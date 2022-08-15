M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $150,164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after buying an additional 3,059,404 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 821.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,078,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

