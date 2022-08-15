M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $183.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

