M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 26.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

EPR stock opened at $55.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

