M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 18,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Insider Activity at Nelnet

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,694.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nelnet Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on NNI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NNI stock opened at $91.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 72.66. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.99%.

Nelnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.