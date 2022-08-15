M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,936 shares of company stock worth $558,507. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

