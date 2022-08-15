M&T Bank Corp Invests $452,000 in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 484.1% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of AVDE opened at $54.56 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52.

