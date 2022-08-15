M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $114.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.72. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.