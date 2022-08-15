M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.