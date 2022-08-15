M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,496 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 700,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.1 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.



