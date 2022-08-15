M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,577 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 69,867 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

