M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,994 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 62,780 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in EQT by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.19. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. EQT’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

