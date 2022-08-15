M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFLX. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Omega Flex by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 49.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Omega Flex Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $122.22 on Monday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.16 and a 12-month high of $161.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 40.35%.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Flex news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $106,053.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,151,630.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

