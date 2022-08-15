M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 80,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,469 shares of company stock worth $315,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

CSTL stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $892.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.51. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

