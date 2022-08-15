M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth $973,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,461,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after buying an additional 40,214 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

In other Gray Television news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

