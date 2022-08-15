M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 868,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CHEF opened at $34.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $648.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.