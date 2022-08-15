M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,017.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.32. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $108.99.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

