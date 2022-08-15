M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in NOV by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NOV by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in NOV by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NOV by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -80.96 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

