M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,425 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $67.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

