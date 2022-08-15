M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,776 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,884,000 after acquiring an additional 998,056 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,070,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,562,000 after purchasing an additional 116,765 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,905,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,130.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,179,000 after buying an additional 1,774,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 399.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 947,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $53.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

