M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,297 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.