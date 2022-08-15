M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,309 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MANH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.
MANH stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 1.87. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average of $128.09.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
