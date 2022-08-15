M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,915 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lantheus by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $9,534,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 193,585 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,073,000 after buying an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 515,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 148,498 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $89,065.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $89,065.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,245 shares of company stock valued at $218,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

LNTH opened at $83.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $85.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

