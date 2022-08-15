M&T Bank Corp Sells 696 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.
Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.71 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.