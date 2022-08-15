M&T Bank Corp Sells 696 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.71 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.