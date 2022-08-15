NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.1% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NTES. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase stock opened at $91.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

