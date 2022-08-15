New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GMS were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of GMS opened at $54.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 93,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,542,506.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

