New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at $181,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AJRD. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $42.48 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

