New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 146,630 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,630 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNW opened at $4.41 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

