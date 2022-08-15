New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 40.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 577.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.48.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $87.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

