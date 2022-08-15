New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.14 Million Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 8,237.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 351,570 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 143,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 108,066 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,404,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 91,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Trading Up 3.6 %

Progress Software stock opened at $49.58 on Monday. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.