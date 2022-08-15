New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,762,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,566,000 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of COOP stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on COOP. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

