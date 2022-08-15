New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 71,400 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Roblox by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

NYSE RBLX opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

