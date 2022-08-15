Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Stock Up 2.8 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

