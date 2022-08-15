News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in News by 23.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in News by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,312,000 after acquiring an additional 175,493 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in News during the first quarter worth about $703,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in News by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in News by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $19.07 on Monday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

