NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NXRT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

In related news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 187.65%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

