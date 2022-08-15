Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Stock Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 806,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $21,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 19.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Nielsen by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Nielsen Announces Dividend

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

About Nielsen

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.