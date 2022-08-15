North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 19,100 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$283,953.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at C$283,953.97.
North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,820.42.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,786.88.
- On Thursday, August 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,614.30.
- On Tuesday, August 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,976.13.
- On Friday, July 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$274,753.50.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 52,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$795,662.40.
- On Monday, July 25th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$289,861.60.
- On Friday, July 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.74 per share, with a total value of C$281,455.69.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.68 per share, with a total value of C$280,428.11.
- On Monday, July 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, with a total value of C$273,680.08.
North American Construction Group Trading Down 1.3 %
TSE NOA opened at C$15.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.88. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$13.55 and a twelve month high of C$22.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$412.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94.
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NOA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.78.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
