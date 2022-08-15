Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

